Rocky Mount man dies in ATV crash
  • Updated
A Rocky Mount man died Friday night after his all-terrain vehicle crashed, according to Virginia State Police. 

Travis Andrew Hudson, 35, was driving north on Ledbetter Road on a Honda Recon ATV shortly before midnight, according to a news release from Sgt. Rick Garletts.

Near the intersection with Muse Field Road, the ATV ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch, Garletts said. It overturned and ejected Hudson, who was not wearing a helmet. He died at the scene, Garletts said.

The crash is under investigation.

