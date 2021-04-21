Rocky Mount man dies in Friday crash

A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Jay Linwood Tyree Hodges, 52, was operating a 1990 Ford Econoline van on English Road, one-half mile south of Sandstone Lane, at 4:19 p.m. on April 16 when the vehicle lost control, ran off the left side of the road, and struck a tree, according Sgt. Rick Garletts in a news release.

Hodges, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Hodges leaves behind a wife and two children, according to his obituary. He was a painter by trade and apprenticed with some of the best “old timers” in the field, loved ones wrote.

“He took pride in every job which was evident by his attention to detail,” read the memorial notice.

The crash is being investigated.