Rocky Mount man is killed in weekend crash
Rocky Mount man is killed in weekend crash

  • Updated
A Rocky Mount man was killed last weekend when his car veered off a road and collided with a tree in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Christopher X. Witcher, 29, died at the scene of the crash that was reported just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday (June 26), authorities said.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Sontag Road, one mile east of Virginia 718, when Witcher’s 2014 Chrysler 200 crossed the center line, left the road and struck a fence and a tree, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Friday. Witcher was not wearing a seat belt, according to a news release.

