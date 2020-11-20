Rocky Mount man reflects on 44 years with planning commission

While he might not have known exactly what his role might be when he joined the planning commission in September 1974, he spent 44 years helping guide and shape the county’s future development before leaving the post in April 2018.

One of the most important stints of his tenure involved the county adopting zoning for specific areas, including for neighborhoods around Smith Mountain Lake.

“Didn’t nobody want to be zoned for a while,” Law said. But once residents understood the importance of zoning, they got on board. “Zoning has its benefits.”

Cooper said planning commission members are essential to the success of a community. “It’s a lot of work,” she said of what members have to do. “They have to make the tough decisions of the type of recommendations to make to the board of supervisors.”

Law’s son, Derek, said he appreciates how his father treated everyone the same, regardless of who they were, in all facets of his career, including during his time as a planning commission member.

“He was there to do what was right for the community,” Derek Law said of his father.

Earl Webb, who served with Law in the Jaycees and later as chairman of the planning commission, recalled Law’s service.