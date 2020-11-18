Rocky Mount man reflects on military career

When Bud Roth enlisted in the United States Army at age 18, he said he had no intentions of making a career out of serving in the military, although that’s exactly what he did, and for 33 years.

Now 86, Roth began that career in 1953 as a private and retired in 1986 as an E7 Sergeant First Class. His duties were in administration. Over the years he served in Louisiana, Kansas, Germany (three times), Georgia, Missouri, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Vietnam and Virginia. Other than his time in Germany, he wasn’t anywhere longer than a year or two.

Roth enlisted because, he said, “I always wanted to go into the military.” He also said he was glad he served. “If I could do it again, I would.”

Roth’s uniform is adorned with 14 ribbons that include awards for meritorious service and the Bronze Star for valor. While in Vietnam, he was in the First Air Calvary Division.

While stationed in Georgia, Roth met and married Sandi, his wife of 60 years. She was from Martinsville and had been in Georgia working as a professional model. He said meeting Sandi was the best experience he had in the military.