Rocky Mount man warms heads, hearts

When 86-year-old Tommy Bousman received a loom for knitting as a Christmas gift last year, he wasn’t sure he could learn to use it.
In January, Bousman asked Tonya Lawrence, one of his caregivers, who gave him the gift, if she thought he could learn to loom knit.
Her reply? “I know you can learn to loom knit.”
Since then, Bousman has made about 75 hats. His first hat was for a caregiver who was undergoing cancer treatments (Bousman is a 30-year cancer survivor).
Lawrence began caring for Bousman and his wife, Ruth, last August, and after a long illness, Ruth died in October.
Bousman, who grew up in Burnt Chimney, considers himself a “country boy.” Ruth, he recalled, was a “city girl” from Rocky Mount.
Bousman served in the Army from 1957-59 and worked for MW Windows for 45 years before retiring in 1998.
The couple’s 58-year marriage was inspiring to all who knew them. Rick Poland, chaplain for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Clinic Hospice, met Bousman more than 20 years ago through a mutual friend at the hospital.
“He and his wife were quite a pair, so devoted to each other,” Poland said. “It was quite a witness to me.”
When Lawrence was caring for the couple, she would loom knit while Ruth slept.
Tommy Bousman would watch her, remembering how Ruth had knitted and crocheted, creating lots of sweaters and some blankets.
After being confined to his bed three years ago with neuropathy, Bousman kept busy doing word searches; however, Lawrence could tell that he was bored and needed a new challenge.
Loom knitting has given Bousman an opportunity to create things like Ruth used to, as well as the satisfaction of knowing she’d be happy if she knew he was knitting, Lawrence said.
Loom knitting is easy to learn and is easy on the hands as well, which is especially important to senior citizens. Arthritis in her hands led Lawrence to start loom knitting in 2014.
Even with an old injury to his right hand, loom knitting is still something Bousman can do. Plus, working with the patterns is a great brain exercise as well, Lawrence added.
“I love working with seniors on loom knitting. They seem to have more of an appreciation for handmade things,” Lawrence said.
Bousman said he enjoys making the hats and giving them away. “People have done so much for me,” he said. “I want to give back.”
He’s often asked if he plans to sell the hats. “No,” he added. “That would take the fun out of making them.”
Watching people select a hat is like seeing a kid in a candy store, Lawrence said. “They feel so privileged getting something he made.”
There have been days when Bousman has made two hats in a day, but his eyes really need a break afterward, he said.
Lawrence called Bousman a quick learner, who has become skilled at knitting. “He’s even fine-tuned my technique on some things.” She said she is encouraging him to venture out into making scarves.
Bousman’s hats have made such an impression on one of his caregivers that she gave them an official name, “Tommie Hats.”
“Making the hats has become quite a ministry for him,” Poland said. “This winter you’re going to see everyone wearing a Tommie Hat.”
Bousman has made quite an impact on Lawrence. “He just amazes me because he never appears to be down about his situation,” she said. “He is so caring and giving and never demanding. He makes me laugh.”
Since taking up loom knitting and giving away hats, Lawrence said she has seen Bousman’s outlook on life improve. “I am so thankful to see him excited about having a passionate purpose.”