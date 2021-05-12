Rocky Mount man warms heads, hearts

When Lawrence was caring for the couple, she would loom knit while Ruth slept.

Tommy Bousman would watch her, remembering how Ruth had knitted and crocheted, creating lots of sweaters and some blankets.

After being confined to his bed three years ago with neuropathy, Bousman kept busy doing word searches; however, Lawrence could tell that he was bored and needed a new challenge.

Loom knitting has given Bousman an opportunity to create things like Ruth used to, as well as the satisfaction of knowing she’d be happy if she knew he was knitting, Lawrence said.

Loom knitting is easy to learn and is easy on the hands as well, which is especially important to senior citizens. Arthritis in her hands led Lawrence to start loom knitting in 2014.

Even with an old injury to his right hand, loom knitting is still something Bousman can do. Plus, working with the patterns is a great brain exercise as well, Lawrence added.

“I love working with seniors on loom knitting. They seem to have more of an appreciation for handmade things,” Lawrence said.

Bousman said he enjoys making the hats and giving them away. “People have done so much for me,” he said. “I want to give back.”