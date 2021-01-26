Rocky Mount officers fired after review

“I did observe areas being blocked off by them and stayed away from those areas as instructed, as did all others I observed. I and Officer Fracker had gotten separated at this point by the large volume of people, so I made my way to the statue room, a public area, where I located him again,” Robertson wrote.

The photo Fracker and Robertson took in the Capitol Crypt has circulated worldwide. Robertson has said they posed for the photo after a fellow Rocky Mount officer asked about their well-being.

“An officer from the department had called us and said, ‘Hey, we heard things are getting pretty crazy up there, are y’all okay?’ and we sent that picture to say, ‘Yeah, we’re okay.’ It was meant to be a personal photo that went to another officer,” he said.

The response Robertson received from town officials stated that “your response did not provide sufficient exculpatory information” and that Robertson has “engaged in actions that permanently impact your credibility as a witness.”

In interviews, Ervin has said and written that town staff first learned about the photo Jan. 7.