Rocky Mount restaurants can apply for outdoor dining grant

Rocky Mount restaurants recently were granted an extension for temporary outdoor seating until April 30, 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To accommodate customers during colder months, restaurants can now apply for the town’s Winter Warmer Outdoor Dining Grant.

The 50% reimburseable matching grant of up to $5,000 can be used for expenses, including shelters, tents, awnings, furniture, signage, fencing, construction costs and heating lamps.

“The town’s ability to be flexible in our zoning code and creative in the use of our CARES Act funding during these unusual times is imperative to the survival of many of our local restaurants,” said Beth Simms, economic development director. “As town council has shown all year, we want to aid our businesses in any way we can.”

Applicants must have an active Rocky Mount business license and be current on their taxes. Applications will be evaluated by the town’s community development department. Businesses will be notified of their grant status within two weeks of submitting an application.

For more information, visit rockymountva.org/economic-development or email Beth Simms at bsimms@rockymountva.org.