Rocky Mount seeks public's opinion in new survey

The Town of Rocky Mount launched a survey last week to gather input from those who live, work and play in the town as it undergoes a process to brand itself for quality of life and regional tourism opportunities.

"It's going to be a three-pronged approach, with tourism being one small part of that," said Beth Simms, Rocky Mount's economic development director.

The five-minute survey features more than a dozen questions for respondents to answer. The survey is anonymous and includes open-ended questions such as "What's the most common misconception people have about Rocky Mount?" and "If Rocky Mount were a famous person, who would you say that is?"

"We want to see what people think," Simms said. "We want people to be able to express their feelings freely."

The survey has been published on the town’s social media accounts, including Facebook, and open for anyone who has a connection with Rocky Mount to take.

The findings will help town leaders make decisions about how to communicate Rocky Mount’s story and strengths in preparation for a brand launch this spring.