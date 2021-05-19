 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundabout construction set to begin later this month
0 comments
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE

Roundabout construction set to begin later this month

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Signs are expected to be posted as early as this week warning drivers that construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Virginia 122 and Hardy Road will soon be underway.

Work is expected to begin later this month to improve safety at the intersection that has had multiple wrecks and at least one fatality in recent years. The Virginia Department of Transportation has made improvements at the intersection over the years, including installing larger stop signs with reflective strips and rumble strips to warn drivers approaching the intersection.

A traffic light for the intersection was originally considered until 2019 when a fatal crash led VDOT to reexamine what was needed to improve safety. Later that year, VDOT changed its proposal to a roundabout — the first in the county.

The cost for the construction is approximately $3.8 million, which will be provided through Virginia’s Smart Scale program. Franklin County applied for funding for improvements to the intersection in 2015.

VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said the roundabout will be built just southwest of the intersection’s current location. Drivers should expect flagging operations during daylight hours outside of peak travel times.

The roundabout is expected to be open to traffic by the end of the year, Bond said, with the overall project to be completed by spring of 2022.

Just as that roundabout is nearing completion, VDOT will start construction on a second roundabout at the intersection of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads just a short distance away.

That roundabout will replace the current four-way stop at the intersection.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Panic at the pump
Latest Headlines

Panic at the pump

Following Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration because of gasoline supply disruptions caused by a cyberattack on the C…

Latest Headlines

Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in March (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics