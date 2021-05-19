Roundabout construction set to begin later this month

Signs are expected to be posted as early as this week warning drivers that construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Virginia 122 and Hardy Road will soon be underway.

Work is expected to begin later this month to improve safety at the intersection that has had multiple wrecks and at least one fatality in recent years. The Virginia Department of Transportation has made improvements at the intersection over the years, including installing larger stop signs with reflective strips and rumble strips to warn drivers approaching the intersection.

A traffic light for the intersection was originally considered until 2019 when a fatal crash led VDOT to reexamine what was needed to improve safety. Later that year, VDOT changed its proposal to a roundabout — the first in the county.

The cost for the construction is approximately $3.8 million, which will be provided through Virginia’s Smart Scale program. Franklin County applied for funding for improvements to the intersection in 2015.

VDOT spokesman Jason Bond said the roundabout will be built just southwest of the intersection’s current location. Drivers should expect flagging operations during daylight hours outside of peak travel times.