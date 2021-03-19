Sailors take time out to fish

Chief Machinist’s Mate Samuel Brown (right), of Rocky Mount, and U.S. Navy Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) Ryan Brandenburg, of Loveland, Ohio, fish on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) on March 6. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region.