SANTA, MRS. CLAUS ARRIVE IN STYLE

Julie Nix served for almost a decade on the county school board. She resigned Monday after moving out of the Blue Ridge District.
Virginia health care providers want the next multi-billion-dollar, Medicaid managed care contract to tackle longstanding complaints about insurers’ practices – but the state and insurers say the imminent merger of the state's two managed care programs could fix many of those.
The parents of a 25-day-old boy who died in Spotsylvania County last year after being exposed to methamphetamine were both ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.
A new roundabout is beginning to take shape at the intersection of Brooks Mill Road and Burnt Chimney Road in Wirtz. It will be the second in the area constructed to improve safety at once dangerous intersections.
Danny McNeal, 51, was at four times the legal limit for being impaired when he crashed into a bridge in September. Alyssa Taylor, 25, had texted her mother before the crash that she was riding with the truck driver from Delaware to North Carolina.
The special grand jury says school administrators failed "at every juncture" and accuses the superintendent of lying to the School Board.
The FBI has joined the investigation into a power outage in North Carolina's Moore County that authorities said Sunday was caused intentionally.
The designers behind the world's skinniest skyscraper have just given fans of ultra-luxury living an early Christmas gift. Check out these interior designs.
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
After 40 years in broadcasting, Robin Reed is stepping away from the anchor's desk in Roanoke.