SANTA TAKES A TRIP TO THE MARKET

A Spotsylvania couple has been charged with three felony offenses after a 6-year-old girl was found dead in their apartment Friday morning, court records show.
After starting in August, Franklin County’s six new school resource officers have officially completed their first semester of service.
Henry County is top five in the list of counties for the most fatal drug overdoses in the state of Virginia according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Dec. 12 Perspectives Newsletter.
An upcoming expansion to the Bojangles along U.S. 220 in Franklin County should help with congested traffic on Wirtz Road.
W. Cooper Brown has been sworn in as Franklin County’s Commonwealth Attorney after winning election to the office on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.
From Jan. 1 to June 30 this year, the city of Roanoke experienced 43 fatal drug overdoses, again according to VDH reports. Thirty-five of those deaths were fentanyl-involved.
Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monument, on the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road in Richmond.
When police searched the Ferrum home in October, the found 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, one handgun, eight long guns or rifles, ammunition and "cock fighting items," a press release said.
Anyone interested in filling the vacant Blue Ridge District seat on the Franklin County School Board has until Dec. 30 to apply.