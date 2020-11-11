Santa to arrive by boat Nov. 28

One of Smith Mountain Lake’s oldest holiday traditions will take place Nov. 28 at Bridgewater Plaza with new safety precautions in place.

Santa Around Bridgewater Plaza will kick off the holiday season with refreshments and specials by participating businesses, an Elf on the Shelf contest and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Santa will arrive by boat at 11 a.m. to hear wish lists at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House.

Kevin Gray, owner of the coffee house, said safety precautions have been established this year, and all attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance.

“Santa will wear a face shield and children will take turns sitting in a circle six feet away to talk to him,” Gray said. “The circle will be decorated like Rudolph’s nose, so hopefully they’ll get a kick out of that. We’ll also be limiting the number of people inside the coffee house, so people should come prepared to wait outside, if necessary.”

The coffee house will offer hot chocolate and cookies, and will have tables and chairs set up for coloring.

Ryan Waters, managing partner of Bridgewater Marina & Boat Rentals, noted that the celebration corresponds with Small Business Saturday, a national movement that encourages people to shop locally for the holiday season.