Saturday is the last day to vote in-person absentee

Saturday is the last day for registered Franklin County voters to vote in-person, no excuse absentee.
The Franklin County registrar’s office, at 1255 Franklin St., Suite 106, Rocky Mount, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Voters can also drop off ballots at the registrar’s office during these hours. Ballots also can be dropped off on Monday, Nov. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polling locations will be open for in-person voting on Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. When going to the polls to vote, registered voters must show an acceptable form of identification that can include:
Voter confirmation documents
A Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license or ID card
A valid United States passport
An employer-issued photo ID
A student ID issued by any college/university in the U.S. or Virginia high school
An other U.S. or Virginia government-issued photo ID
A tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID
A Virginia Voter Photo ID card
Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with that voter’s name and address
In addition, Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood said voters are encouraged to wear face masks.
Support Local Journalism
On this year’s ballot, Franklin County voters will select a candidate for U.S. president and vice president, U.S. Senate and the 5th District House of Representatives.
Candidates for president and vice president are:
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic party
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, Republican party
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen, Libertarian party
Candidates for U.S. Senate are:
Mark R. Warner, Democrat
Daniel M. Gade, Republican
Candidates for the 5th District House of Representatives are:
B. Cameron Webb, Democrat
Robert G. “Bob” Good, Republican
There are two proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot as well. Both have yes or no answers.
The first question reads: “Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?”
The second question is: “Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?”
Franklin County also is one of several Virginia localities with a yes-or-no question about removing or relocating a Confederate statue from the courthouse: “Shall the County relocate the Confederate statue from County courthouse grounds to a location of appropriate historical significance?”
For more information or to preview a sample ballot, visit www.franklincountyva.gov/451/Voter-Registrar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!