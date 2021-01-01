Saturday study sessions added to school schedule

Saturdays have become another day of learning for students and families struggling with technology through this unprecedented school year.
“In an effort for FCPS (Franklin County Public Schools) to assist in meeting the technology needs of families, we have decided to open up schools on Saturdays,” said Brenda Muse, Director of Curriculum and Instruction.
Each Saturday in January (beginning Jan. 9), from 9 a.m. to noon, designated areas at each county school (elementary, middle and high school) will be open to families looking for an opportunity to access the internet and assist students in completing assignments on the Canvas platform.
During their monthly meeting in December, school board members approved two staff members per school to work during the Saturday sessions. Each working staff member will be paid $100 per Saturday, using funds received from the CARES Act.
Principals have also been given the option to use their PIR (Prevention, Intervention and Remediation) funds to cover additional staff in order to support the increased academic needs of students.
Those individuals will also be paid $100 per Saturday.
Each session will include a teacher on hand to provide individual or small-group instruction in math.
“This will be a time for students to focus on specific math skills not yet acquired or new skills not mastered,” said Muse.
Parents are asked to call their school by Friday to schedule math tutoring for Saturday. An appointment must be scheduled to ensure a math tutor is available.
Math tutoring will depend on the availability of staff and will occur in conjunction with the time students have access to the internet.
A light breakfast will be served to students attending the sessions, and a bagged lunch will be distributed to students upon their departure.
“The Saturday School initiative began as a way for the division to support families who have no access to the internet or limited access,” Muse said. “During our planning, we decided to add math tutoring since the learning loss in math is greater than in any core area. Then, we felt if we provided breakfast and lunch, this would help families, as well. We are seeking ways to help recover the learning loss since last March.”
The following guidelines have been put in place for Saturday sessions:
A parent or a guardian at the elementary and middle school levels must accompany their students and remain with them throughout the entire time in a designated location.
High school students will be able to attend without parent or guardian supervision.
Families will be limited to the area provided at each school and are not allowed in any other location.
Students must maintain appropriate behavior at all times. Failure to do so will put students in jeopardy of losing Saturday session privileges.
Students will need to bring their electronic devices to the school in order to access the internet. Devices must be fully charged.
Virtual students will be allowed to attend the sessions.
While students are accessing the internet, the privilege is for school work only. This includes completing Canvas assignments, tasks, assessments or research. Adhering to the FCPS Technology Use requirements will be expected. Failure to adhere to the guidelines will put students in jeopardy of losing Saturday session privileges.
Parents or guardians and students are expected to wear masks and follow all social distancing protocols.
Muse added that FCPS hopes to continue the Saturday sessions through April, depending on whether funds become available.