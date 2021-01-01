Saturday study sessions added to school schedule

Parents are asked to call their school by Friday to schedule math tutoring for Saturday. An appointment must be scheduled to ensure a math tutor is available.

Math tutoring will depend on the availability of staff and will occur in conjunction with the time students have access to the internet.

A light breakfast will be served to students attending the sessions, and a bagged lunch will be distributed to students upon their departure.

“The Saturday School initiative began as a way for the division to support families who have no access to the internet or limited access,” Muse said. “During our planning, we decided to add math tutoring since the learning loss in math is greater than in any core area. Then, we felt if we provided breakfast and lunch, this would help families, as well. We are seeking ways to help recover the learning loss since last March.”

The following guidelines have been put in place for Saturday sessions:

A parent or a guardian at the elementary and middle school levels must accompany their students and remain with them throughout the entire time in a designated location.

High school students will be able to attend without parent or guardian supervision.