School board sets goal to open all classrooms 5 days a week

The Franklin County School Board wants all the district’s schools holding in-person classes five days a week starting March 29.
The votes taken by the board to set that scheme in motion were the most anticipated decisions made during an especially eventful regular meeting held Monday evening.
Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs’ proposal to bring elementary and middle school students back five days a week at the start of the district’s fourth nine-week academic period passed unanimously, with no questions or debate from the board members.
That proposal included special education students at the county high school who spend their days in a self-contained classroom where the teacher provides instruction in multiple subjects.
The school system will continue to offer all-virtual instruction at all levels for households that have chosen that option.
The choice to switch Franklin County High School from a hybrid schedule to five days a week was not unanimously embraced, although staff presentations leading up to the vote emphasized many welcome developments related to the school system’s management of COVID-19-inflicted challenges.
Director of Operations Jason Guilliams told the board that about 800 teachers and staff have been fully vaccinated, and the county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is down from 18% on Feb. 8 to 8.1% Monday.
Cobbs presented a proposal to keep the high school on the hybrid schedule for the rest of the semester so that social distancing could be maintained. Under that schedule, half of the students attend classes Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on Wednesdays.
However, 146 seniors are in danger of not graduating this year — as opposed to about 20 in the previous school year. To help those at risk of failing, Cobbs outlined a program in which selected seniors would attend class in-person four days a week. If those students complete all the required criteria by the end of the semester, they would be given a 59 for the third nine weeks, the highest possible failing grade. This program starts March 15.
“Dr. Cobbs, your plan is an excellent one, and it addresses the seniors who are failing. However, we have ninth through 11th graders that are also failing,” said Blackwater District Representative Arlet Greer.
Snow Creek District Representative G.B. Washburn, supported by Union Hall District Representative P.D. Hambrick, moved instead that the high school students targeted for help start attending five days a week starting March 15, with all high school students enrolled in in-person learning returning five days a week starting March 29.
Once all 1,700 students returned, “we would not be able to social distance,” Cobbs said.
“Studies have shown that having students in school reduces the spread of COVID, because they wouldn’t have as much time to be out in the community,” Greer said.
Greer also read from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publication that recommended measures such as sneeze guards and mandatory masks when social distancing in classrooms can’t be maintained.
“We’re doing that,” Greer said. “We put those things into place.”
Washburn’s motion passed 5-3, with Board Chair Julie Nix, Gills Creek District representative Jon Atchue and member-at-large Penny Blue voting no.
After staff raised concerns about bus scheduling, Washburn said to Cobbs, “Everything that’s always happened this entire year, we know you’re going to work it out.”
“Yeah, we are,” Cobbs replied.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
Boone District representative Donna Cosmato announced that she will not seek reelection. Her term ends Dec. 31.
“It’s been my honor to serve on this board,” Cosmato said. With her pastor, she said she and her family “feel like that there’s something else for me to do that will still allow me to be involved with the children of Franklin County, but on a more selective basis, to be involved with the ones that I care about the most, the ones that are most vulnerable, the homeless, the ones that need to help the most.”
The other board members up for reelection this year, Blue, Washburn and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley, all said they intended to run.
The school board unanimously adopted a $103 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22, which includes a 5% pay increase for teachers.
“We want to get teachers 5%,” said Director of Business and Finance David Terry. “Last year, they only got a bonus. Nothing the year before. Competitively, we continue to fall further behind our neighboring counties. We need to do as much as we can.”
The school’s 2020-21 budget totaled about $89 million. Fully funding the school budget as proposed, including the teacher raises, would require an increase in funding from the county of about $5.3 million over what was allocated the previous fiscal year.
The county board of supervisors will ultimately decide how much of the county’s portion of the school system’s expenses gets funded.
A request by the Rev. Stan Parris of Franklin Heights Church to hold the church’s Easter service at the Franklin County High School football stadium was rejected 7-1, with Cosmato the sole vote in favor of the church’s request.
The church sought a waiver under a policy that allows school facilities to be used for worship services only if a disaster has struck, such as a fire destroying the congregation’s building. The church cited the pandemic as the disaster preventing the normal use of its own facilities.
The request soon proved doomed from two different angles.
“If we set the precedent of one religion, then we open the door for multiple religions for use of the same facilities,” Washburn said, expressing reluctance to grant a waiver in a case that did not strictly follow the requirement of “when the church is destroyed.”
Blue and Atchue both stated they had no issue with letting the church use the stadium, but wanted attendance restricted to 250, the same limit currently imposed on school sports events because of the pandemic. The church’s congregation is considerably larger.
Atchue gave a presentation to his fellow board members advocating that the school system’s six-year plan be integrated into all of the district’s shorter-term goals.
“It’s my 15th regular monthly meeting, and not once have we talked about our six-year plan,” he said. “I haven’t seen us spend a lot of time on what’s the direction that we’re moving in as a school district.”
Cobbs told the board that she recommended assembling a committee to tackle the issue directly and reach out to other school districts to gather information about about how they integrate the six-year plan into more immediate decisions.