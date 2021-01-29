School officials prep parents, students for return to school

Because Chromebooks have replaced textbooks, Crutchfield encouraged students to regularly bring them, fully charged, to class each day. Accessing Canvas with these Chromebooks is how students receive their assignments and notes from their teachers.

“It’s a wonderful tool,” he said of Canvas. “Your teachers are going to provide everything you need in that Chromebook for you.”

Crutchfield also reminded those watching that the schools have guidance counselors, social workers and school psychologists ready to help students with any challenges they may be facing.

“We know that this has been tough on everyone,” he said. “But we do have resources and if we’re aware of the problem, and you allow us the ability to help, we do have access and we want to be there for you as families and we want to provide that assistance where we can.”

Lynch highlighted the schools’ Special Education Advisory Council and encouraged parents or guardians of students with disabilities to get involved.

“We need to hear your voice, your thoughts, your ideas,” she said. “This group, to me, is more important than ever. We want to meet the needs of all of our students with a disability.”