School officials prep parents, students for return to school

The third and final series of Facebook live sessions hosted by Franklin County Public Schools primarily recapped material covered previously in an effort to prepare students and parents for the second semester, which began Tuesday.
Students in pre-K through seventh grade returned to the classroom Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday being reserved as a virtual learning day, while students in grades 8 through 12 attended their classes virtually. Monday was designated as a teacher workday.
Facilitated by Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, participants in last week’s meeting included Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers, Lee M. Waid Elementary School Principal Anitra Holland, Benjamin Franklin Middle School Campus Principal Jamie Clements, Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield and FCPS Pupil Personnel Director Sherry Lynch.
While students will attend in-person four days a week — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday — Rogers said Wednesday also would include class time, as well as allow time for students to meet with teachers for remediation or testing.
“Wednesday is a continuation of instruction from Monday and Tuesday,” Rogers said. “There will be traditional instruction; however, it will be through Canvas. “We really are encouraging one-on-one meetings with teachers and students when necessary on Wednesdays.”
For students attending virtual academies, Rogers said the model would be the same with synchronous (live instruction) and asynchronous, which allows students to complete the work on their own time.
Holland discussed safety protocols at the elementary schools, including having tri-fold screens available for students to use while eating, wearing appropriate-fitting masks and taking daily temperature checks before entering the buildings.
Because students’ masks should be washed or changed daily, Holland said she was grateful for the donations of masks schools have been receiving.
“Much appreciation to our community partners for your crafty skills and your ability to stitch and to sew,” she said.
During her allotted time, Clements encouraged parents to become involved in their children’s learning by checking to make sure they regularly complete their assignments in Canvas. Although students’ grades aren’t posted in Canvas, they can be accessed via the Parent Portal.
“Please make sure you’re still using the Parent Portal to check their cumulative grade,” she added.
Later in the meeting, Crutchfield emphasized the importance of parents and students regularly checking their email for communications from the schools.
“Please talk to your children about getting off on a really good start second semester,” he said. “This has been the most difficult learning experience of my 30-year career. I know you, as parents, have suffered since last March. The most important thing I can emphasize is getting off on a good start.”
Because Chromebooks have replaced textbooks, Crutchfield encouraged students to regularly bring them, fully charged, to class each day. Accessing Canvas with these Chromebooks is how students receive their assignments and notes from their teachers.
“It’s a wonderful tool,” he said of Canvas. “Your teachers are going to provide everything you need in that Chromebook for you.”
Crutchfield also reminded those watching that the schools have guidance counselors, social workers and school psychologists ready to help students with any challenges they may be facing.
“We know that this has been tough on everyone,” he said. “But we do have resources and if we’re aware of the problem, and you allow us the ability to help, we do have access and we want to be there for you as families and we want to provide that assistance where we can.”
Lynch highlighted the schools’ Special Education Advisory Council and encouraged parents or guardians of students with disabilities to get involved.
“We need to hear your voice, your thoughts, your ideas,” she said. “This group, to me, is more important than ever. We want to meet the needs of all of our students with a disability.”
At the end of the hourlong meeting, Cobbs reminded viewers that students under 18 can pick up a free lunch at any of the schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. weekdays.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a high school student, a middle school student,” she said, “you can go to one of the elementary schools near your home and pick up lunch as long as you go between 11:30 and 12:30.”
Each of the Facebook live meetings is available on the FCPS Facebook page and at frco.k12.va.us.