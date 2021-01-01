School resource officer receives recognition

WoodmenLife and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized Deputy Stephannie Mills for her commitment to the community.

In addition to serving as a school resource officer at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Mills also has participated in the Virginia Rules program. The purpose of the program is to educate middle and high school students about “Virginia laws and help them develop skills needed to make sound decisions, to avoid breaking laws and to become active citizens of their schools and communities,” according to the Virginia.gov website.

Mills also serves as a car seat technician, helping parents know how to protect their infants and toddlers in car seats.

She is a crime prevention specialist, working with businesses to evaluate their locations, along with providing classes for the community to better protect themselves.

Plus, she works with Project Lifesaver, a program for citizens who wander due to a cognitive condition.

According to Lisa Landes, WoodmenLife sales representative, this “is just a fraction of what she does for our community and for that, Deputy Mills has definitely earned a permanent place on the extra special good list.”

Landes added, “When you meet her, the light of caring and kindness radiate from her, and she is dedicated to her community and taking care of all of us.”