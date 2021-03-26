School system announces plans for 2021-22 academic year

Just as students are set to return to the classroom five days a week starting Monday, Franklin County Public Schools is asking for the public’s input about its return-to-school plan.

“Your comments regarding this plan are important to us as they will help guide decision making for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year as well as for the 2021-2022 school year,” Schools Superindendent Bernice Cobbs wrote in an email.

The link, which will be available for 30 days starting March 24, is posted on the Franklin County Public Schools website.

For the 2021-22 school year, students will have the option of attending in-person learning five days a week or applying for all-virtual learning.

“Going forward, we want to provide a variety of options for our students’ families,” Cobbs wrote in a letter to students and their families.

For students in grades K-5, virtual learning will be offered through Virtual Virginia, a program provided by the Virginia Department of Education with tuition paid for by FCPS, Cobbs wrote.