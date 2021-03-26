School system announces plans for 2021-22 academic year

Just as students are set to return to the classroom five days a week starting Monday, Franklin County Public Schools is asking for the public’s input about its return-to-school plan.
“Your comments regarding this plan are important to us as they will help guide decision making for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year as well as for the 2021-2022 school year,” Schools Superindendent Bernice Cobbs wrote in an email.
The link, which will be available for 30 days starting March 24, is posted on the Franklin County Public Schools website.
For the 2021-22 school year, students will have the option of attending in-person learning five days a week or applying for all-virtual learning.
“Going forward, we want to provide a variety of options for our students’ families,” Cobbs wrote in a letter to students and their families.
For students in grades K-5, virtual learning will be offered through Virtual Virginia, a program provided by the Virginia Department of Education with tuition paid for by FCPS, Cobbs wrote.
While students will be enrolled through their county’s elementary school, the program would use teachers who are state certified, but not teachers from the county. In addition, the class schedule and program calendar would differ from the county’s, according to information on the school system’s website.
The application deadline for elementary virtual learning is May 14 at 4 p.m.
Benjamin Franklin Middle School and Franklin County High School will offer its own Virtual Academy through Canvas. Students in grades 6-8 will be provided with live (synchronous) instruction using BFMS teachers.
Students in grades 9-12 will be provided with independent, self-paced (asynchronous) instruction “with a possible mixture of instruction provided by Franklin County High School teachers and Virtual Virginia teachers,” according to information on the website.
The deadline to complete the application for the Virtual Academy is April 2 at 4 p.m.
“If you are undecided, we recommend that you register for the virtual option because no late applications will be accepted,” Cobbs wrote. “Once the school approves your child’s application to the virtual academy, you will be asked to sign a letter of commitment.”
Details about the upcoming school year and a link to submit a public comment are available at frco.k12.va.us.