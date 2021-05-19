School system loosens mask wearing restrictions

In an email to students and families on Sunday, Franklin County Public Schools announced it would loosen restrictions on wearing masks outside.

Masks are no longer required to be worn by students and staff outside on school property starting May 17; however, masks are required to be worn at all times on buses and in the schools, according to an email from Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. The changes will be in effect for the remainder of the school year and for summer school.

The announcement came after Gov. Ralph Northam amended executive order 72 on May 14 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for wearing masks, Cobbs said.

“Even though there will be additional changes after Memorial weekend for public schools, at this time, all other mitigation measures are still in place,” Cobbs wrote in the email.