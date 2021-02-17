School system sends survey for Saturday make-up days

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and with more inclement weather in the forecast, Franklin County Public Schools is attempting to find make-up days in the event school days cannot be held virtually because of power outages. On Wednesday, just before the latest winter storm, the school system sent an email with a two-question survey to parents, faculty and staff to gauge their thoughts about having two virtual Saturday school days.

"In an effort to preserve Spring Break, April 5-9, 2021, we are considering holding two Saturday virtual learning days (virtual for students and teachers)," the message said. "The makeup dates would be Saturday, February 27, 2021 and March 27, 2021. The two Saturdays were chosen to avoid conflicting with other previously scheduled Saturday school events."

The survey, which will close on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., asks respondents to indicate if they are a parent/guardian, a FCPS employee or a parent and a FCPS employee. The second question, a yes or no one, asks if respondents would be in favor of Feb. 27 and March 27 as designated virtual learning days.

The email also mentions that if there is an additional make-up date for school, it would be Saturday, April 24.

"We will notifiy families and staff if any other make up days are necessary," the email said.

Schools opted for an all-virtual learning day on Thursday as sleet, snow and freezing rain were forecasted.