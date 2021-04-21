School system updates vaccination requirements

Franklin County Public Schools is informing parents of a new amendment to vaccination requirements for students attending school during the 2021-22 school year.
The 2020 General Assembly passed House Bill 1090, which amends the requirements of vaccinations students must receive before entering school in the fall.
Effective July 1, students entering kindergarten must have received two properly-spaced doses of hepatitis A vaccine (HAV), with the first dose having been administered at age 12 months or older.
Students entering seventh grade must have received one tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (TDAP) booster and their first dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY).
In addition, upcoming seventh-graders should also show proof of the first of two doses of properly-spaced human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.
Students were previously receiving three doses of HPV vaccine, but the requirement has been reduced to two doses.
The HPV vaccine is not required to attend school.
“A parent or guardian has the right to decide if a child receives the HPV vaccine,” said Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs. “A student is allowed to attend school and be missing the HPV. Parents are encouraged to discuss this with their healthcare providers.”
Though students will not be required to receive the HPV vaccine, they will be required to receive the HAV and MenACWY vaccines before attending classes.
“Students will not be allowed to start classes without the TDAP and meningococcal immunization, unless they obtain an exemption,” Cobbs said.
The second dose of MenACWY – a booster – is required before entering the 12th grade.
The requirements align with current Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations and amend Virginia Code 32.1-46A.4. They pertain to male and female students who will attend a public or private elementary, middle or secondary school.
Parents of students who have not received the required immunizations should contact their child’s health care provider or the health department at 484-0292.
The health department’s immunization clinic provides vaccines on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:45 p.m.