School system updates vaccination requirements

Franklin County Public Schools is informing parents of a new amendment to vaccination requirements for students attending school during the 2021-22 school year.

The 2020 General Assembly passed House Bill 1090, which amends the requirements of vaccinations students must receive before entering school in the fall.

Effective July 1, students entering kindergarten must have received two properly-spaced doses of hepatitis A vaccine (HAV), with the first dose having been administered at age 12 months or older.

Students entering seventh grade must have received one tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (TDAP) booster and their first dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY).

In addition, upcoming seventh-graders should also show proof of the first of two doses of properly-spaced human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

Students were previously receiving three doses of HPV vaccine, but the requirement has been reduced to two doses.

The HPV vaccine is not required to attend school.