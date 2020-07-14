Franklin County School Board revamps plans for reopening schools

By STACEY HAIRSTON
After a lengthy debate between school board members Monday night about the best way to reopen schools, Franklin County Public Schools voted unanimously to open school buildings to its youngest students first.
Beginning Aug. 10, students in pre-K through second grade, Early Childhood Special Education and self-contained classes will attend school for in-person instruction Monday through Friday, while students in third through 12th grade will learn virtually from home.
Initially, the plan was for all students to attend school in-person two days a week and virtually three days a week; and for students in ECSE and self-contained classes to attend in-person four days a week. Students would attend school on an A/B schedule, with half of the county’s students inside school buildings on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half there on Thursdays and Fridays.
Wednesdays would have been used for cleaning and sanitation, as well as a day for virtual learning and connection between students and teachers.
As board members began discussing the initial A/B schedule, most expressed concerns around the recent rise in coronavirus cases across the county. Currently, the number of cases has surpassed 100, and results are still not in from 250 coronavirus tests administered in Rocky Mount last week.
“Weeks ago, I would have said this was a good plan,” said board member Jeff Worley of the initial A/B schedule. “But things have not improved, they’ve gotten worse. We need to be concerned about the safety of our students and our staff. I don’t think we’re ready to put all of these people together, even in that limited time and space, with this thing (coronavirus spread) still going on to the extent that it is.”
Board member John Atchue also expressed his discomfort with starting schools Aug. 10.
“I am not comfortable that we have our teachers and our students physically back in the buildings on Aug. 10,” Atchue said. “I see people walking around Rocky Mount not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing. There are so many unknown factors out there, and I certainly don’t want to roll the dice, even knowing we are doing as much mitigation as we can.”
There was also concern that children could potentially spread the virus to other members of their families.
“If we’re going to send them two days a week and then put them in an elderly grandparent’s home for babysitting and, heaven forbid, one of the kids had the virus, we have just probably helped to eliminate a grandparent,” said board member G.B. Washburn. “By having them in school five days a week, we’re less likely to have that babysitting problem, making it much easier on working parents. Parents are now going back to work, and they have to have places for their kids.”
Board member Arlet Greer agreed that keeping young children contained in one facility all week is the safest plan.
“We’re trying to contain the students,” Greer said. “Elementary students will be contained in their classrooms with lunches brought to them. Because of the lack of child care in the county, if they go to school for two days, they may be going to three different places for child care the remainder of the week. Containing them in the same group five days a week is better than them having to go to different childcare facilities.”
Board member Penny Blue said that many of the community members she has spoken with are also concerned that schools are reopening too soon.
“People are concerned that we may be starting back too early or that we need more time to consider based on where the county is with regards to the virus,” Blue said. “I think we need more time. I don’t think we can answer all the questions tonight.”
But Franklin County School Board Chair Julie Nix said parents needed some sort of answer before the end of the night.
“Maybe it would be smart to err on the side of caution,” Nix said. “Parents are going to have to know what to do with their children.”
Another force driving the board to make a decision is that the Virginia Department of Education is requiring a plan to be presented 15 days before to the start of school. Superintendent Dr. Mark Church said the plan could be changed afterward as VDOE does not have to approve the plan.
Church said both plans followed the current guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VDOE.
“We are following what they are proposing,” Church said. “We are not having to ask for many additional mitigating strategies. We understand it’s important for our teachers and students to come together to interact with each other. There is no scenario of ‘no risk,’ but we certainly have tried to reduce the risk as much as we can.”
Church suggested the plan to bring back younger students first could work for a first step since the school system has implemented a more stable platform for online learning.
“We are in a much better place than we were in the spring,” Church said. “Our teachers are being trained on a program. We are in a much better spot to provide instruction online. We want to get the little ones in as quickly as we can while reducing the number of people in the buildings.”
Assistant Superintendent Sue Rogers added, “There is no perfect plan. The perfect plan would be for our students to all come back and everything be safe, but we are not in those waters right now. Our No. 1 priority is for student and staff safety and well-being.”
Board member P.D. Hambrick called the coronavirus a “moving target” and suggested the board vote to keep the A/B scheduling and get students back into the classrooms as quickly as possible.
“These kids are so far behind already,” Hambrick said. “A lot of parents contacted me to say they were hopeless at home trying to work with their children on the internet. They readily admitted they got nothing done. The longer we wait, the further they will get behind. You can’t keep pushing your date further and further down the road hoping that moving target stops. It’s not. This disease is here for the long run. We’re going to have to deal with it, and the kids are suffering and getting further behind.”
Face coverings was another topic of discussion during the meeting.
Teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Students will be “strongly encouraged” to wear them, but not required.
Church said students will be required to wear them while riding the bus, but not while at school.
“The guidance is that face coverings should be worn when the 6-foot social distancing guidelines can’t be maintained,” Church said.
Several board members suggested requiring students to wear masks while at school, but attorney Steve Maddy advised against it, suggesting the board did not have the authority to require it.
“The governor’s orders state that children under 10 are not required to wear face masks, and I don’t think the board has the authority to make it stricter,” Maddy said. “I think you would be setting yourselves up for someone to file an injunction against us to keep us from enforcing such a requirement.”
Washburn said he believed making masks mandatory on school buses would not qualify under the equal protection as transportation was a privilege not a right.
“I would like to see us not try to exceed what is in the governor’s executive order,” said board member Donna Cosmato.
Board members will begin meeting once a week on Mondays to make adjustments and tweaks to the plan on an as-needed basis and based on current data and the county’s number of cases. The current plan is keep students in third through 12th grades home until at least Labor Day.
“Our goal is to get all our kids back in the classrooms as soon as possible,” Church said, adding that the board planned to phase all children back into classrooms over time when it was safe to do so.
Parents will also be given the option for their children to receive an all-remote education, which will be provided by the school system. An option the school board said parents can change their minds on at any time but will remain available.