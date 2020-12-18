Scruggs intersection to get four-way stop

Weather permitting, Virginia Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to convert the intersection of Virginia 616 (Scruggs Road) and Virginia 942 (Bluewater Drive) in the Scruggs community into a four-way intersection with stop signs, according to VDOT spokesman Jason Bond.

Currently, only drivers traveling along Bluewater Drive have to stop before proceeding onto Scruggs Road.

Message boards are in place to alert drivers to the change, which is scheduled for Dec. 22. Bond said it should only take crews about a day to paint lines and install new four-way stop signs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Just over 1,500 vehicles pass through that intersection daily, Bond said.

Traffic data from June 1, 2015 through May 31, 2020 showed there were 10 crashes at the intersection with six being angle crashes, which are the most severe, Bond said. The majority of those crashes occurred when drivers traveling east on Scruggs Road were attempting to turn north onto Bluewater Drive.

VDOT had previously posted signs and rumble strips in an attempt to warn drivers to slow down when approaching the intersection. “All of those things we’ve done,” Bond said, “this is just the next step.”

A four-way intersection with stop signs requires all drivers to stop, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. “If you get to the intersection at the same time as other vehicles, the driver on the left must yield to the driver on the right,” according to the DMV.