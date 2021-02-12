Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold food drive

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is currently holding a food drive to assist local families in need. The department is seeking donations of non-perishable food, as well as toiletries, diapers, feminine products, toilet paper and household cleaning products that will be distributed to area nonprofits.

There will be a drive-thru drop off for donations at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at several area businesses until Feb. 19.