Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold food drive

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is currently holding a food drive to assist local families in need. The department is seeking donations of non-perishable food, as well as toiletries, diapers, feminine products, toilet paper and household cleaning products that will be distributed to area nonprofits.
There will be a drive-thru drop off for donations at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at several area businesses until Feb. 19.
Participating businesses in the food drive include:
Brownie’s Auto Parts and Hardware
Capps Home Building Center
Dollar General (Bluewater Drive)
Duncan Ford
Eric & Company
Haywood’s Jewelers
Hot Shots
Lake Mart
Mana Ann’s Gifts & Goodies
Moosie’s
Old Oak Cafe
Smith Mountain Building Supply
Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House
The Waterfront Country Club