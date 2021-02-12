 Skip to main content
Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold food drive
The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department is currently holding a food drive to assist local families in need. The department is seeking donations of non-perishable food, as well as toiletries, diapers, feminine products, toilet paper and household cleaning products that will be distributed to area nonprofits.

There will be a drive-thru drop off for donations at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at several area businesses until Feb. 19.

Participating businesses in the food drive include:

Brownie’s Auto Parts and Hardware

Capps Home Building Center

Dollar General (Bluewater Drive)

Duncan Ford

Eric & Company

Haywood’s Jewelers

Hot Shots

Lake Mart

Mana Ann’s Gifts & Goodies

Moosie’s

Old Oak Cafe

Smith Mountain Building Supply

Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House

The Waterfront Country Club

Westlake Automotive

A fire truck will also be at The Cottage Gate on Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. collecting donations.

