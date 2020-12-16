 Skip to main content
Sea Tow collects more than 1,150 toys
Captains with Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake helped load toys onto a truck to deliver to Lake Christian Ministries to distribute to children in need.

 Photo courtesy of Nancy Ellett

Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake recently collected more than 1,150 toys with the help of local Dollar General stores, Striper Mafia and area residents for Lake Christian Ministries to distribute to needy children.

“This has been a trying year for local businesses and residents, and helping put a smile on the face of a child is a good feeling,” said Nancy Ellett of Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake. “Giving back to the community we live in and helping those in need give their children a wonderful Christmas is what it is all about. This is one of Sea Tow’s favorite community events.”

To help deliver the toys to Lake Christian Ministries, Cindy Simmons of Smith Mountain Lake Storage/U-Haul donated the cost of a truck.

