Search committee starts town manager replacement

The search committee to replace outgoing Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin met Wednesday afternoon to review requests for proposals to hire an executive recruitment firm to search for his replacement.

Ervin, along with Rocky Mount Mayor Steve Angle, Vice Mayor Jon Snead and town councilman Billie Stockton, discussed the possibility of using The Berkley Group, a government consulting firm.

According to its website, the group is a “local government consulting firm with experts specializing in the areas of local administration, executive recruitment, organizational assessment, planning, zoning, environmental program support, finance, public works, project management, community involvement and more.”

“They are the go-to firm for this particular work in the state of Virginia,” Ervin told committee members, adding the group was the only one to submit a proposal.

The committee agreed it would invite the group for a visit and to discuss next steps before the next town council meeting Nov. 9.

Ervin estimated it likely would take about four to six months to find his replacement. “We’re right at about the right timeline,” he said.

At a town council meeting in September, Ervin announced plans to retire next April after 14 years in the position.