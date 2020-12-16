Search warrant identifies victim slain in Union Hall shooting

A retired engineer was killed in one of separate fatal shootings in the Union Hall area earlier this month, recent court documents show, and additional records indicate that earlier turmoil had preceded his attack.

According to a recent search warrant filed in Franklin County Circuit Court, Richard Kettlety died Dec. 3 “from an apparent gunshot wound” on the side of Piney Point Road.

The manner of Kettlety’s death was homicide, the state medical examiner’s office has said.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has previously reported that on Dec. 3, about 5 p.m., it got an emergency call from a woman who lived on Piney Point Road who told dispatchers “she had just killed someone” and then hung up. Soon after that, a male caller at that same residence phoned back to report that “his wife had just shot herself,” the sheriff’s news release said.

Investigators went to that address and found a 65-year-old woman who had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police have said. Although she was given aid she later died from her injuries. The medical examiner has listed her manner of death as suicide.

During the investigation, the search warrant said, deputies found Kettlety’s body a few hundred yards away.