Senate candidate attends event in Boones Mill

Following a rally in late September at Smith Mountain Lake, Daniel Gade, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was back in Franklin County on Oct. 11 for an afternoon meet and greet time at the Boones Mill home of Mike and Caroline Callahan.

Gade, who was on hand for nearly two hours, addressed a group of more than two dozen attendees.

Del. Charles Poindexter also spoke at the event, giving an update on the political landscape in Virginia. He also spoke about the importance in the belief in such principles as rule of law, personal freedoms, property rights, free speech and non-violent interactions.

Poindexter voiced his support for Gade, who is facing incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. “This is a winnable race,” Poindexter said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gade said he was encouraged by the support he’s received from independent voters and said he knows they will make a big difference in the election results.

It was Dan Agee’s first time meeting Gade. Agee, who lives in Callaway,said he was impressed with his commitment to the Constitution and rule of law.