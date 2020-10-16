Senate candidate attends event in Boones Mill

Following a rally in late September at Smith Mountain Lake, Daniel Gade, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was back in Franklin County on Oct. 11 for an afternoon meet and greet time at the Boones Mill home of Mike and Caroline Callahan.
Gade, who was on hand for nearly two hours, addressed a group of more than two dozen attendees.
Del. Charles Poindexter also spoke at the event, giving an update on the political landscape in Virginia. He also spoke about the importance in the belief in such principles as rule of law, personal freedoms, property rights, free speech and non-violent interactions.
Poindexter voiced his support for Gade, who is facing incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner. “This is a winnable race,” Poindexter said.
Gade said he was encouraged by the support he’s received from independent voters and said he knows they will make a big difference in the election results.
It was Dan Agee’s first time meeting Gade. Agee, who lives in Callaway,said he was impressed with his commitment to the Constitution and rule of law.
“He is such a fresh word from a non-politician,” Agee said. “I believe he will support our American values and not be a ‘block’ voter like Warner following lock step with [Senate minority leader Chuck] Schumer, even when his vote is not in Virginia’s best interest. We need a change in Virginia.”
Rick and Karen Zagol of Union Hall attended the Oct. 11 event to meet Gade. Their son, Dr. Brad Zagol, was a surgeon at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who treated Gade when he returned to the U.S. after being wounded while deployed to Iraq.
A West Point graduate and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, Gade earned a master’s degree in public administration and a Ph.D. in public administration and policy. He taught political science, economics and leadership courses at the United States Military Academy (West Point) from 2011 until his retirement from the Army in 2017 and is now a professor at American University in Washington, D.C.
