Senior Giving Tree sees increase in donations

“It’s wonderful,” Franklin said of delivering the gift bags. “For some people, we’re the only people they see. It’s such a blessing to see all these people. To see a smile on their face is worth a million dollars. People take so much for granted these days. It’s all about the giving, like I got a gift when I started working with the seniors.”

Like D’Heron, Franklin said she is grateful for her relationship with the office of aging. “They’re really good to my seniors,” she said.

Brown said her office has enjoyed hearing stories of seniors who received the bags. “We had a lady knit 25 afghans, a group of custodians from the high school donate gifts and a husband and wife use this for their Christmas gifts for each other,” she recalled.

Brown also shared an example from a grateful senior. “A teary-sounding lady called and said if not for getting the gifts from us, she wouldn’t be getting any gifts this year.”

The Senior Giving Tree has not only blessed the recipients of the gifts, but it has also blessed the givers, Brown said.