Senior Giving Tree sees increase in donations

On the flip side of the contagiousness of the coronavirus, is the contagiousness of giving in Franklin County.
Flo Brown, of Franklin County’s Office of Aging, which is located in Rocky Mount’s Essig Center, reported that 123 bags for the Senior Giving Tree program were collected this year. The program, now its second year, collected more than twice the number of bags than last year.
Organizations delivering the gift bags to seniors included Franklin County Social Services, STEP, Inc., Maple Grove United Methodist Church, Carilion Clinic Outreach and Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Each bag contained two household items, two toiletries, two pieces of warm clothing and two fun items.
Holly D’Heron, family services supervisor for Adult Protective Services, said she appreciates the relationship she has with the office of aging, although the gift bags had not been expected. “Their [seniors] reaction has been genuine surprise,” she said.
Knowing that they were being thought of at this time of year brings happiness to the seniors, D’Heron said. In turn, she added, it’s nice being able to spread some joy and bring smiles to seniors’ faces.
Tammy Franklin is the kitchen and senior services manager for STEP, Inc. (Solutions That Empower People) of Franklin County. One of her responsibilities is working with the Southern Area Agency on Aging as the director of the Meals on Wheels program in Franklin County.
“It’s wonderful,” Franklin said of delivering the gift bags. “For some people, we’re the only people they see. It’s such a blessing to see all these people. To see a smile on their face is worth a million dollars. People take so much for granted these days. It’s all about the giving, like I got a gift when I started working with the seniors.”
Like D’Heron, Franklin said she is grateful for her relationship with the office of aging. “They’re really good to my seniors,” she said.
Brown said her office has enjoyed hearing stories of seniors who received the bags. “We had a lady knit 25 afghans, a group of custodians from the high school donate gifts and a husband and wife use this for their Christmas gifts for each other,” she recalled.
Brown also shared an example from a grateful senior. “A teary-sounding lady called and said if not for getting the gifts from us, she wouldn’t be getting any gifts this year.”
The Senior Giving Tree has not only blessed the recipients of the gifts, but it has also blessed the givers, Brown said.
“It’s always nice to spread a little holiday cheer, especially when we can provide the opportunity for people to give,” she said. “With the pandemic, people are looking for ways to get involved, and it makes everybody feel good. I’m really happy about the outcome. It makes you feel good about the community you live in.”