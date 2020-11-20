 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Series of caregiver guides available
0 comments

Series of caregiver guides available

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

November is National Family Caregivers Month, and Southern Area Agency on Aging recognizes more than 40 million people in the U.S. who serve as unpaid caregivers.

SAAA has a series, titled “Fearless Caregiver Guides,” from the publisher of Today’s Caregiver Magazine. Cargivers may request all three titles, including “Successful Respite Solutions,” “Holiday Caregiving” and “Getting Friends & Family Members to Help.”

The guides are available by contacting SAAA at 276-632-6442 or info@southernaaa.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekend rain and snow for parts of the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics