Series of caregiver guides available

November is National Family Caregivers Month, and Southern Area Agency on Aging recognizes more than 40 million people in the U.S. who serve as unpaid caregivers.
SAAA has a series, titled “Fearless Caregiver Guides,” from the publisher of Today’s Caregiver Magazine. Cargivers may request all three titles, including “Successful Respite Solutions,” “Holiday Caregiving” and “Getting Friends & Family Members to Help.”
The guides are available by contacting SAAA at 276-632-6442 or info@southernaaa.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!