Sheriff's office advises residents to protect holiday packages

As online shopping has steadily increased over the past few years, and especially during the holidays, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to remain vigilant.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that, according to statistics, nearly four in 10 people have fallen victim to package theft.

The sheriff’s office offers the following tips to help Franklin County residents, who are online shoppers, protect their deliveries:

Residents should get to know their delivery people. The delivery people may be able to help by delivering to a more secure area around a home rather than a high visibility area.

Residents should track their packages for status updates and bring them into their home immediately after they are delivered.

Residents should network with trusted neighbors—teaming up with neighbors can be a smart way to keep deliveries and keep a neighborhood secure.

Residents should have packages delivered to their place of employment if it’s allowed or another address where someone will be available to receive it.

Residents can install security cameras or a smart doorbell—most are motion detecting and can alert smartphones when movement is found. Many will record and play back video and have two-way communication.