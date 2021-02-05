Sheriff's office investigates Waid Park theft

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from a vehicle at Waid Park on Jan. 30 around 12:30 p.m.
According to a news release from Sgt. Megan Huston, the sheriff’s office received a call around 12:30 p.m. after the driver’s side window of a 2017 Subaru Forester was broken and a purse was taken. The suspects then allegedly went to Kroger in Rocky Mount and spent several thousand dollars on the victim’s credit and debit cards, Huston said.
The sheriff’s office released images of the suspects that were captured on Kroger’s surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.