 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office investigates Waid Park theft
0 comments

Sheriff's office investigates Waid Park theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from a vehicle at Waid Park on Jan. 30 around 12:30 p.m.

According to a news release from Sgt. Megan Huston, the sheriff’s office received a call around 12:30 p.m. after the driver’s side window of a 2017 Subaru Forester was broken and a purse was taken. The suspects then allegedly went to Kroger in Rocky Mount and spent several thousand dollars on the victim’s credit and debit cards, Huston said.

The sheriff’s office released images of the suspects that were captured on Kroger’s surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Feb. 4 P

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics