Sheriff's office investigating two store break-ins
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who are linked to two early morning burglaries at convenience stores in Glade Hill and Hardy.

 Submitted photo

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating two burglaries at two area convenience stores.

Broken windows were reported early in the morning Oct. 20 at the Eagle Mart at 7645 Hardy Road in Hardy and Redwood Express Mart at 3362 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson. Cigarettes and cash were missing from both locations.

The suspects are described as two middle-aged males with masks and head coverings, Patterson said in the release. One suspect was wearing a dark-colored shirt with writing and light-colored pants. The other suspect was seen carrying a black duffle bag and wearing a tan sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.

