Sheriff's office revamps Christmas fundraiser

Like many events this holiday season, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office fundraiser that helps school-age children has had to reinvent itself, but not entirely because of COVID-19.

Operation Christmas Tree that once sold Fraser fir trees as a fundraiser has been renamed Operation Christmas Joy, according to H.L. Nolen, outreach coordinator for the sheriff’s office.

“We knew last year we could not continue selling trees due to issues in the Christmas tree industry that had nothing to do with COVID, but this pandemic did force us to cancel other fundraising events we had scheduled in 2020,” Nolen said.

The sheriff’s office partners with Franklin County Public Schools to identify children and families who would benefit from the extra holiday cheer. Previously through tree sales and other fundraisers, the sheriff’s office raised money and purchased gifts and food for the selected families.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year, however, the sheriff’s office reached out to area churches to inquire if they would be willing to help provide enough food to make three hot meals during the Christmas holiday and purchase toys and clothing for kids younger than 18, Nolen said.