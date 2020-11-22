Sheriff's office searching for suspect in store robbery

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery at Old Kingery’s Store about 7 p.m. Saturday.

A suspect, who is believed to be a white female, entered the store, approached the counter and demanded cash, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson. The suspect was wearing a red Atlanta Braves shirt, a dark hoodie, a dark bandana and leggings.

A weapon was not spotted during the robbery, Patterson said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.