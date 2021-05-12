Sheriff's office warns against jury duty scam

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scammer who is calling residents and advising them they have missed jury duty and must pay a fine.

The scammer, who claims to be a part of the sheriff’s office and appears to call from a local number, asks residents to purchase gift cards and to give the serial number of the gift cards to the scammer, the sheriff’s office said in an email.

Residents should remember that no government agency will call them and ask that they purchase gift cards or request money, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, no foreign dignitary trying to escape his country will call and ask residents for money.

“Please guard against being a victim of scammers. Don’t fall for the tricks of paying money through gift cards and such. Don’t call them back on the numbers they provide you, just hang up,” said Sheriff Bill Overton. “Search the phone number yourself and call the agency the scammer is claiming to represent if you have any doubt of the call being legit.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.