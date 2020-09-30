 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shoppers hunt for bargains at Saturday's sale
0 comments
featured

Shoppers hunt for bargains at Saturday's sale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Shoppers came out for bargains during the Fall Sidewalk Sale hosted by the Town of Rocky Mount on Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 16 stores participated in addition to vendors at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market. This year’s event also featured a bingo game where shoppers could earn spaces by visiting businesses, purchasing from businesses and posting on social media.

Winners who played the bingo game will be announced by Oct. 9.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Christmas' is canceled
Local News

'Christmas' is canceled

COVID-19 is the Grinch that stole Christmas. Well, maybe not the holiday and hopefully not the good cheer and tidings, but Come Home to a Fran…

+2
Making hay
Local News

Making hay

On a quiet stretch of Jacks Mountain Road in Glade Hill, three generations of Cundiff family members baled hay with help from farm hands on Sept. 23.

Watch Now: Related Video

September ends with heat wave in the West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics