Shoppers hunt for bargains at Saturday's sale

Shoppers came out for bargains during the Fall Sidewalk Sale hosted by the Town of Rocky Mount on Saturday.
More than 16 stores participated in addition to vendors at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market. This year’s event also featured a bingo game where shoppers could earn spaces by visiting businesses, purchasing from businesses and posting on social media.
Winners who played the bingo game will be announced by Oct. 9.
