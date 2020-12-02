Shoppers show for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers around Westlake Corner browsed for bargains on Nov. 28 during Small Business Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now in its 11th year, Small Business Saturday is a national movement organized by American Express that helps bring communities together in support of small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Every dollar kept local is an investment in the success of area businesses, the ones that spur our local economy and development year-round,” said Christopher Finley, the chamber’s executive director. “Local support is especially critical this year as many of the merchants in the Smith Mountain Lake region and neighboring localities have in some way been impacted by the pandemic.”

Mama Ann's reported brisk sales throughout the day Saturday. The business is one of many hoping to recoup some of the losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering extended hours for shoppers.