Shoreline stabilization project to be completed later this year

Franklin County is undergoing preparations on a third, and likely final, phase of its ongoing shoreline stabilization project at Smith Mountain Lake Community Park later this year. Work has been ongoing since 2016 to stop erosion caused by wakes in one of the more high traffic areas of the lake.

The park is along the S-curve near channel marker R19. Since opening in 2007, the park’s shoreline has been hit with large wakes in the busy area.

Paul Chapman, director of Franklin County Parks and Recreation, said the park’s shoreline was experiencing heavy erosion along the S-curve before the county began work to stabilize it. The first phase of the stabilization project focused on the section of the park that was hit hardest by wakes and had experienced the most erosion.

In the first phase crews built rip rap as high as 12 feet along the shoreline near the park’s pier. That first phase covered about 500 feet of shoreline, Chapman said.

Two years later in 2018, another 1,000 feet of rip rap was placed along the park’s shoreline to protect the rest of the areas with the worst erosion. Chapman said as much of a quarter of an acre of land was likely lost to the lake due to erosion in those areas over the years before the rip rap was put in place.