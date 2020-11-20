Sisters learn about bonding and business through wax

“At first we were experimenting,” Meika said. “We had to get the formula for how much to put into each mold; how much scent goes into each batch. Then we started with coloring the wax and we decided to go natural because the colors were always different.”

Making a batch of candles takes about 24 hours from start to finish. Melting the wax takes 15 minutes and adding the scent takes another two. The girls pour the wax into molds and the wax fully hardens overnight.

The candles are sold on The Wax Sisters website. The girls have also sold their products at several festivals.

“It’s been a good experience talking and meeting with people,” Meika said. “We have some pretty frequent customers and we just have to get to know them.”

“It makes us excited when we get a new follower or likes, and when we get an order or when we’re at the festivals and we talk with a lot of different people,” McKinley said.

“At first it was scary, because we only talked with people we know or people our school or dad introduces us to,” Meika said.