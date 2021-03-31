Sixth grader's poster advances to international level

After winning the state competition for the Lions Clubs’ annual Peace Poster Contest, a poster created by 12-year-old Alexander Crowl, a sixth grader at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, will compete at the international level on April 10.
Crowl described the poster, which featured an illustration of the Statue of Liberty. “She is dressed as a fireman, policeman, military person and nurse/doctor,” he said. “The tablet the statue is holding is the flag of France, because the statue was a gift from them. She has no face, other than world peace. Her crown is decorated in flags from the seven continents. Instead of a torch, she holds up the peace sign, with the twin towers as her fingers. The towers are also over top of the USA and an Arabian flag showing that attack between countries.”
He added, “The hands at the bottom are showing that we need to come together as one race. She is also standing on a rock foundation.”
Crowl’s poster initially won first place in the local contest sponsored by the Smith Mountain Lake Lion’s Club. It advanced to the district level with a second place win before winning first place at the state level.
