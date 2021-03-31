Sixth grader's poster advances to international level

Crowl described the poster, which featured an illustration of the Statue of Liberty. “She is dressed as a fireman, policeman, military person and nurse/doctor,” he said. “The tablet the statue is holding is the flag of France, because the statue was a gift from them. She has no face, other than world peace. Her crown is decorated in flags from the seven continents. Instead of a torch, she holds up the peace sign, with the twin towers as her fingers. The towers are also over top of the USA and an Arabian flag showing that attack between countries.”