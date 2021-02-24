SMAC to award two $2,000 college scholarships

The Smith Mountain Arts Council announces the availability of two $2,000 college scholarships for high school seniors demonstrating talent in the performing, visual or literary arts. Eligible students must attend the following high schools or be homeschooled in the geographic areas of these schools: Franklin County High School, Gretna High School, Staunton River High School, Christian Heritage Academy and SML Christian Academy.

Applications are open to students who will be studying in all recognized academic disciplines at either two- or four-year accredited colleges, universities or community colleges. This is a change from a previous rule, which stated that the scholarships were only available to students who planned to pursue an arts major.

Scholarships will be paid in the amount of $1,000 per year for the first two years of enrollment. In order to receive the second payment, students must submit their first-year transcript and show progress satisfactory to the SMAC scholarship committee.

Applications will be considered based on the following criteria:

Artistic activities and goals

Academic record

Academic awards and honors

Other awards and honors