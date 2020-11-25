Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28, and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is highlighting the importance of shopping local this holiday season.

Now in its 11th year, Small Business Saturday is a national movement organized by American Express that helps bring communities together in support of small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“Every dollar kept local is an investment in the success of area businesses, the ones that spur our local economy and development year-round,” said Christopher Finley, the chamber’s executive director. “Local support is especially critical this year as many of the merchants in the Smith Mountain Lake region and neighboring localities have in some way been impacted by the pandemic.”

The chamber is organizing a virtual holiday shopping event for local businesses by compiling sales and specials from member businesses and posting them at visitsmithmountainlake.com/small-business-saturday. In addition, the chamber will promote the event through social media, including a Small Business Saturday Facebook event.

“Whether you’re shopping online or in person, I’m confident you’ll find our business owners to be friendly, eager to help you find unique gifts, and that they truly appreciate your business,” Finley said.