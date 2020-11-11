Smith Mountain Lake in good health, according to recent check-up

Phosphorus is also something that McCord said he would like to see less of in water quality tests. It is a major factor in algae growth in the lake as well as decreased water clarity, which was also a concern this year.

While phosphorus levels decreased slightly this year compared to last year, levels have been increasing dramatically since 2012. Since that year phosphorus levels in the lake have nearly doubled.

Phosphorus is found in fertilizers used in lawn maintenance for many lakefront properties as well as produce farms near the shoreline. An increase in phosphorus getting into the lake can lead to algae blooms that can be harmful in the lake. While small amounts of algae are essential for a healthy lake, large amounts can decrease oxygen in the water and harm other lake organisms such as fish.

The SMLA created an algae reporting tool earlier this year to track high concentrations of algae around the lake. Anyone who finds algae on the lake can visit bit.ly/SMLAlgae to report it.

The new reporting tool was put in place in July, McCord said, although much of the algae had already disappeared by the time it was set up.