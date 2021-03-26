SML Democrats host online forum for lieutenant governor candidates

Smith Mountain Lake Democrats hosted seven candidates running to be the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s lieutenant governor in an online forum March 16. Candidates addressed how they would best support the governor’s agenda, specifically to issues facing Southwest Virginia residents.

“Hearing each candidate individually answer the same questions was an effective way to manage such a large field of excellent candidates,” said Denise Tuttle, president of SML Democrats. “Through this forum, our members will be well-informed when choosing the way forward for Virginia.”

The candidates, Adrian McClellan, Sean Perryman, Paul Goldman, Sam Rasoul, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine and Hala Ayala, said that assuring access to high-speed, affordable internet service is one of the best ways to serve this area of Virginia. Though they expressed ways to accomplish this, several supported treating broadband providers as public utilities with the ability to issue bonds and reach other funding options as means to guarantee universal coverage.

Shoring up public education in rural areas by providing universal pre-K, expanding the availability of technical and trade certification options in high school and increasing public funding to make community college affordable to more students was high on the candidates’ lists of priorities for this area.