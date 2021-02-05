SML Good Neighbors installs a Little Library

SML Good Neighbors launched a Little Library at its office headquarters in Moneta recently to provide free access to quality books for local children.

Families are welcome to drive up to the outdoor Little Library in the SML Good Neighbors parking lot at any time to borrow a book. If they love the book, they’re welcome to keep it. If they are done with the book, they can return it as well.

SML Good Neighbors monitors the Little Library and replenishes it as needed with new titles. Hand sanitizer is available next to the Little Library for patron use.

The library is not accepting donations at this time; however, if someone is interested in donating to SML Good Neighbors, in-kind or monetary, they can call the office at 585-4912 or visit www.smlgoodneighbors.org.

The Little Library was built by volunteer Dick Hendrix. It was painted by volunteer Marion Wagner, and the cost of materials was donated by Lietz Electric.

SML Good Neighbors is at 10664 Moneta Road, Moneta.

- Submitted by Lisa Lietz