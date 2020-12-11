SMLA pushes for more buffer landscaping to protect the lake

The Smith Mountain Lake Association’s buffer landscape program is asking lakefront property owners to add more greenery around the shoreline. The added vegetation can have a major impact in keeping the lake clean.
Program head Bob Hastings has spent the last two years meeting with as many property owners as possible to educate them on the benefits of buffer landscapes. He said he sees the landscapes as a critical step in protecting the lake and the surrounding environment—something he admits to being very passionate about.
Hastings doesn’t mince any words when he expresses the negative impact that chemical runoff can have on the lake’s water quality. If not better protected, he warned that poor water quality could lead to lower property values and less tourism and recreation at Smith Mountain Lake.
“We’ve got to be more in your face when it comes to messaging,” Hastings said.
One concern is the growing amount of phosphorus found in the lake. The SMLA’s annual water quality monitoring program has found that phosphorus has increased exponentially in the past decade. Much of that increase is due to fertilizer used on lakefront lawns that can run directly into the lake when it rains.
“The rising level of phosphorus should be an alarm for all of us,” Hastings said.
An increase in phosphorus is one of the main causes of algae growth in the lake. Most algae found at the lake lately has been green algae and diatoms. While small amounts of green algae and diatoms is normal in most lakes, high levels of phosphorus can cause major algae blooms that can take over lakes and remove oxygen from the water, killing fish and other wildlife.
Another algae found at the lake is blue-green, which has only been seen in a few instances. This algae is more dangerous due to some types producing a toxin that can be harmful to humans and pets if ingested. So far, the blue-green algae discovered at the lake has not been the toxic type.
Hastings said 1 pound of phosphorus in runoff can result in as much as 500 pounds of algae growth in the lake.
To prevent the spread of phosphorus into the water, Hastings is working to educate the public about the importance of buffer landscapes. The landscapes can trap sediments and filter nutrients and pollutants before entering the lake. In addition to phosphorus, Hastings said buffer landscapes can also prevent other harmful chemicals found in pesticides and herbicides often used in lawn maintenance.
Hastings said he and other SMLA volunteers have met with property owners who are interested installing a buffer landscape. He said many have worked with them to create the landscape while others have had apprehension without seeing examples for themselves.
In an effort to showcase what a buffer landscape can be, the SMLA was awarded a grant from Appalachian Power last year to create a functioning example for people to see. Hastings said the buffer landscape will be located at hole 5 of the golf course at Mariners Landing.
The buffer landscape was supposed to be completed this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Hastings said he expects work to be completed sometime next year.
In addition to having a real-world example of a buffer landscape for people to see, Hastings said he is also working to find ways to minimize the cost of buffer landscapes for property owners who are concerned about the costs. He admits that some people he’s spoken to have decided against a buffer landscape when confronted with the costs.
Hastings is searching for funding and grants from organizations that can help in taking on some of the costs of installing a buffer landscape. He said the lower costs could help to bring more property owners around.
During a typical outing on the lake, Hastings said he sees a lot of large backyards that end right at rip rap, but his goal is to one day see a lot more buffer landscapes instead.
