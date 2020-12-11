SMLA pushes for more buffer landscaping to protect the lake

An increase in phosphorus is one of the main causes of algae growth in the lake. Most algae found at the lake lately has been green algae and diatoms. While small amounts of green algae and diatoms is normal in most lakes, high levels of phosphorus can cause major algae blooms that can take over lakes and remove oxygen from the water, killing fish and other wildlife.

Another algae found at the lake is blue-green, which has only been seen in a few instances. This algae is more dangerous due to some types producing a toxin that can be harmful to humans and pets if ingested. So far, the blue-green algae discovered at the lake has not been the toxic type.

Hastings said 1 pound of phosphorus in runoff can result in as much as 500 pounds of algae growth in the lake.

To prevent the spread of phosphorus into the water, Hastings is working to educate the public about the importance of buffer landscapes. The landscapes can trap sediments and filter nutrients and pollutants before entering the lake. In addition to phosphorus, Hastings said buffer landscapes can also prevent other harmful chemicals found in pesticides and herbicides often used in lawn maintenance.