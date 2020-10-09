SMLA recaps the year in new online format

McCord and Orth both discussed the health of the lake and its tributaries. McCord said this was a good year for the program as only one testing period during the summer came back with high levels of E.coli bacteria in the water. That was June 16 following several days of heavy rains, he said.

While the levels of E.coli were low in tests, there was an increase in algae found around the lake this year. McCord said 73% of the algae found was non-toxic green algae. The remaining algae found consisted of diatoms, 14%, and blue-green algae, 13%.

Due to volunteers being unable to test this year, Orth did not have any testing results for tributaries this year. He did provide results for 2019 that showed only two of the 16 tributaries were seen as “unacceptable” when classifying health. The tributaries’ health is determined by capturing and counting insects in the stream.

Orth said of the two locations that tested in the unacceptable range, one was located in Gills Creek, and the other along the Pigg River, was likely due to a large black fly hatch during the time of testing.