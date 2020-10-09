SMLA recaps the year in new online format

The Smith Mountain Lake Association moved its annual town hall online last week due to the pandemic. Viewers watched the event, carried out much the same as previous years, from a computer screen this year rather than in person.
SMLA President John Rupnik oversaw the town hall from a computer at the organization’s office near Westlake Corner. Randy Stow, who gave a presentation of the SMLA’s Water Safety Council, assisted in coordinating the webinar event on Zoom.
Rupnik and Stow joined other presenters, including Mike McCord on the SMLA’s water quality monitoring program, Geoff Orth on Save Our Streams and Bob Hastings on SMLA’s buffer landscape program. Each was given a few minutes to discuss their group’s accomplishments this year.
Stow presented the Karl Martin Safety Award to Rick and Nancy Ellett, co-owners of Sea Tow — Smith Mountain Lake. They were honored for their efforts to promote safety at the lake, including providing loaner life jackets at public boat ramps and marinas, providing life jackets to children at the annual Wake the World event, promoting a designated skipper campaign, as well as participating in several public events each year.
“Rick and Nancy don’t wait to be asked,” Stow said. “They actively look for opportunities to serve our community and make boating a better experience.”
McCord and Orth both discussed the health of the lake and its tributaries. McCord said this was a good year for the program as only one testing period during the summer came back with high levels of E.coli bacteria in the water. That was June 16 following several days of heavy rains, he said.
While the levels of E.coli were low in tests, there was an increase in algae found around the lake this year. McCord said 73% of the algae found was non-toxic green algae. The remaining algae found consisted of diatoms, 14%, and blue-green algae, 13%.
Due to volunteers being unable to test this year, Orth did not have any testing results for tributaries this year. He did provide results for 2019 that showed only two of the 16 tributaries were seen as “unacceptable” when classifying health. The tributaries’ health is determined by capturing and counting insects in the stream.
Orth said of the two locations that tested in the unacceptable range, one was located in Gills Creek, and the other along the Pigg River, was likely due to a large black fly hatch during the time of testing.
One issue discussed by McCord was a noticeable drop in clarity in the lake this year. He attributed the cause to the increase in boat traffic on the lake this year that kicked up more sediment, as well as an increase in phosphorus levels found in testing. He said the phosphorous often comes into the lake as runoff from lawns and can also lead to an increase in algae growth.
Hastings encouraged lakefront homeowners to help mitigate runoff into the lake with his presentation on buffer landscapes. He said a section of natural trees and shrubs near the water line help protect the lake.
“Areas like these serve as a buffer or filter for runoff, catching sediment, debris, pollutants before they reach our lake,” Hastings said.
The SMLA’s buffer landscape program received a grant this year from Appalachian Power to create a pilot buffer garden at the lake. Hastings said the garden would serve as an example for other lakefront homeowners who may want to include a buffer landscape at their property.
After the presentations, Rupnik presented the Melvin S. Johnston Citizen Volunteer Award to Randy Stow. Stow is a longtime member of the U.S. Power Squadron where he has helped provide boater education to more than 5,000 students. He also chairs the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission’s navigation committee and serves on multiple boards in the lake community and beyond.
“Randy Stow has served and continues to serve our lake community well and is most deserving of the Melvin S. Johnston Award,” Rupnik said.
New to this year’s town hall was the inclusion of the Spirit of the Lake Award presented to a person, organization or business that personifies the “goodness and quality of lake living.” Rupnik presented the award to Chris Bechtler, manager of Crazy Horse Marina.
Rupnik said Bechtler was instrumental in hosting several events at Crazy Horse Marina in recent years such as the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. He has also provided assistance during events such as Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake.
“When you see Chris, smile and congratulate him for representing the true spirit of the lake,” Rupnik said.
While the format was different for this year’s town hall, Rupnik confirmed in an email the following day that more than 50 homes signed up to watch the event online. Considering each of those homes have more than one person living there, Rupnik estimated the number of viewers was only slightly less than the number of attendees last year.
